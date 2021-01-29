Rebel Wilson Says the Way People Treat Her Now is Different

PRPhotos.com

There’s no mystery to the change in people’s behavior toward her, Rebel Wilson says. The 40-year-old said: “I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident. So it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident. I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'”

Wilson told Australia’s The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin that she couldn't believe how much attention people pay to “a weight loss transformation when there's so much going on in the world,” noting that people are “fascinated” by them.

But she also cops to the fact that she kind of encourages it with the selfies. “You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, loving myself,'” she said. “I know I should calm down a bit on that.”

She declared 2020 her “year of health” and shared her lifestyle changes with the world, including a focus on healthier foods and fitness.