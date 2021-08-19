Rebel Wilson Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself At Her ‘Unhealthiest’

PRPhotos.com

Rebel Wilson shared a throwback photo of herself at her “unhealthiest” Wednesday (Aug. 18th) and reflected on her mental state at the time.

The image showed the Bridesmaids actress posing with tennis player Novak Djokovic. She wrote, “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.”

Wilson continued, “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating.”

In July, she revealed to Hello that she’s lost somewhere between 70 and 75 pounds.