Rebel Wilson Was Sexually Harassed By Male Co-Star

Rebel Wilson recently revealed to People that a co-star sexually harassed her prior to the #MeToo movement.

She told the outlet that several years ago, an unnamed male costar called her into a room, pulled down his pants, and asked her to perform a lewd act as his friends looked on.

She said, “It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterwards – this was all before #MeToo – where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

As a lawyer (She has a law degree from the University of New South Wales) she documented the whole exchange and made sure her rep knew about it.

