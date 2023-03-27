Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Bynes, Halle Bailey + More!

PRPhotos.com

REESE WITHERSPOON AND JIM TOTH ANNOUNCE PLANS TO DIVORCE: On Friday (March 24th), Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share that she and her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth, are divorcing. The Legally Blonde actress wrote in a joint statement with Toth, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.” They added, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.” Witherspoon and Toth share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

AMANDA BYNES’ PSYCHIATRIC HOLD IS EXTENDED: According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes has extended her psychiatric hold for another week, with the possibility of staying longer. The She’s the Man star is being treated at a Los Angeles hospital, and sources tell the outlet she is not talking to anyone close to her at the moment.

‘LITTLE MERMAID’ FAN WON’T LET GO OF HALLE BAILEY IN SWEET VIDEO: Entertainment Tonight reports that Halle Bailey met this year's Disney Dreamers Academy class at Disney World recently, and she shared a video to her Instagram stories showing a particularly adorable meeting with a fan. In the video, a little girl named Mila Rose is hugging the Little Mermaid star and doesn’t want to let go. Someone in the background shares that Ariel is Mila’s “favorite.”

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS ARE SPOTTED TOGETHER AMID CUSTODY BATTLE: According to Page Six, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were photographed sitting together at their eight-year-old son Otis‘ soccer game in Los Angeles Saturday (March 25th), and the pair even shared a hug as they later said goodbye. This comes after Wilde’s attorneys wrote that the Ted Lasso actor is trying to “litigate Wilde into debt” with their ongoing custody battle—and after Wilde’s ex Harry Styles was photographed making out with Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE AND ERIN DARKE ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER: Entertainment Tonight reports that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe‘s longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, is pregnant! The pair have been quietly dating since working together on the set of How to Kill Your Darlings. This will be their first child together.