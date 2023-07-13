Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Her Divorce From Jim Toth

PRPhotos.com

Reese Witherspoon is noticing a difference between her current divorce from Jim Toth and her divorce from Ryan Phillippe in 2006. The Legally Blonde actress said social media has given her more “control” over the narrative.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar for their August cover story.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress shared that, when she and Toth announced they were divorcing via Instagram in March, it felt “more authentic.”

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she added.

Witherspoon and Toth were married for 12 years. They share a 10-year-old son together named Tennessee.