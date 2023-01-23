Regina King Shares Tribute To Her Late Son Ian Alexander Jr.

Regina King posted an emotional tribute to Instagram on Friday (January 20th) in honor of her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., who passed away at the age of 26 last year. Ian died from suicide just two days after his birthday. This marks King’s first social media post since the tragedy occurred.

The Watchmen actress shared a video of an orange lantern floating into the sky and wrote, “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

She added, “Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light.”