Renee Rapp Reflects On ‘Jarring’ Incident With Drew Barrymore Stalker

Renee Rapp is still shaken by the man who rushed the stage at her 92nd Street Y event with Drew Barrymore late last month. The Sex Lives of College Girls actress spoke about the “jarring” incident on a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

“I feel like even to say it out loud feels more vulnerable and susceptible or I feel like to even say it out loud it sounds so silly and ‘woe is me,’ but I really was so weirded out by that whole thing,” Rapp said.

She shared that “sadly,” Drew Barrymore “has probably had that happen her entire life,” but that it was the first time she’d been in a situation like that. “That was so scary,” she said.

Rapp added, “He had a bag on him and I was just like, ‘OK, I just don't know where this could go,’ …. Also I live in fight or flight just by the nature of having so much anxiety. So, when you see me twitch in that video and go, it's half of A. I'm a pretty transparent person, if somebody scares me, you're going to know. And B. that was so jarring for me.”