Home » Entertainment » Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead Reportedly Dating

Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead Reportedly Dating

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

TMZ reports that Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have started dating.

Sources tell the outlet that the pair met when they filmed an episode of Anstead’s new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. The news dropped Thursday (June 24th), just three days after his divorce from HGTV personality Christina Haack was finalized.

Celebrity IOU Joyride is a spinoff of Celebrity IOU where celebs give one of their loved ones a unique car transformation. Some of the other guest stars include Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps
Beyonce And H.E.R. Among Artists Entering Emmy Competition
Cara Delevingne’s House Has a Vagina Tunnel and a Ball Pit
Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!
Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Break Up Again