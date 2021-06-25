Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead Reportedly Dating

PRPhotos.com

TMZ reports that Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have started dating.

Sources tell the outlet that the pair met when they filmed an episode of Anstead’s new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. The news dropped Thursday (June 24th), just three days after his divorce from HGTV personality Christina Haack was finalized.

Celebrity IOU Joyride is a spinoff of Celebrity IOU where celebs give one of their loved ones a unique car transformation. Some of the other guest stars include Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.