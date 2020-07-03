Home » Entertainment » Report: Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Accusing Husband of Domestic Abuse

Report: Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Accusing Husband of Domestic Abuse

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen after almost seven years of marriage, TMZ reports. The Addams Family star filed papers in L.A. County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Freddie.

There was no prenup, and Ricci was the main moneymaker, TMZ reports. This comes after Ricci was granted an emergency protective order after a fight in their home. She claims that he was verbally abusive and spit on her.

