Report: Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Split Because They Couldn’t Move Past Betrayal

Think your relationship is too dramatic? Try on Colin Firth and Livia Giuggoli‘s for size. The pair are splitting after 22 years of marriage, which comes after the pair revealed her affair with an Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia.

They went public with the story last year, explaining that they did it only because Brancaccia allegedly threatened them. At the time, they said: “A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

Brancaccia admitted: “I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.”

An insider told People that their relationship just couldn’t heal after the uproar.

“Things never really came around for them after that,” a source revealed. “No matter what was decided when they stayed together after her affair, nothing could erase that betrayal. It was time to move on, even though they had a solid family relationship and really wanted to save it.”