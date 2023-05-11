Report: Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’

Reports say that Jamie Foxx's close friends and family are “hoping for the best” when it comes to his condition but are “preparing for the worst.”

According to RadarOnline, Foxx has been in an Atlanta hospital for the past month after suffering a medical emergency. A source said, “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” said a source.

On April 11th, Jamie's daughter Corrine announced that her dad had experienced a “medical complication. Then, on May 9th, Jamie posted via Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!!! Feeling blessed.”