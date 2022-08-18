Report: Jay Shetty To Officiate Bennifer Wedding

Getty Images

Page Six is reporting that celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia this weekend.

According to the outlet, Shetty has been close with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer for years.

The former Hindu monk and Accenture strategist, also officiated the wedding of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado September last year.

Although the couple is celebrating with a three-day wedding at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia this weekend, they were officially wed in Las Vegas last month.