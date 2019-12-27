Report: Kevin Spacey’s Late Accuser Ari Behn Battled Alcoholism

PRPhotos.com

Danish author Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family, has died by suicide. Behn was one of many who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, and years prior to dying, described his fear that he wouldn’t see his children grow up, due to his battle with alcoholism.

In 2009, he said: “I work hard for lunch, and then I can take the first drink of the day at half past two. It is a bad habit I have admitted.”

On social media, many reacted to Behn’s with shock, pointing out that this is not the first accuser who has died. (An anonymous massage therapist died in September). It also comes after Spacey’s Christmas video missive in which he went into character as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, saying: “The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can … kill them with kindness.”

Corey Feldman, who has spoken out about his own sexual assault allegations, though not against Spacey, wrote: “LIKE…REALLY?!? 3RD ACCUSER DIES SUDDENLY? WHAT R THE CIRCUMSTANCES? DO WE KNOW IT WAS A REAL SUICIDE?? I MEAN IS ANYBODY INVESTIGATING THIS GUY 4 POTENTIAL ORCHESTRATION OF OR CONSPIRACY 2 MURDER, LIKE REALLY? I THINK ITS TIME A CASE IS OPENED!”

Behn is Princess Martha Louise‘s ex husband. They parted ways in 2017 and share three daughters. In 2017, he accused the 60-year-old Spacey of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert.