Report: Queen Elizabeth To Talk Coronavirus Pandemic in Historic Address

PRPhotos.com

Queen Elizabeth II is planning an unscheduled address for the fourth time in history. The 93-year-old monarch will follow “advice of the government as to when it might best be deployed,” People reports, noting that the last time she made such an address was following the death of her mother in 2002.

Following strict social distancing guidelines, Elizabeth will likely give the speech via FaceTime or Skype. The Queen, who is in isolation, may even begin meeting with staff via video chat, People reports.

She and her husband Prince Philip, 98, are in seclusion with a skeleton staff of eight people. Not even close relatives such as the Duke of York, who lives close to her Windsor estate, or Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are permitted to visit, The Daily Mail reports.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, 71 and 72 respectively, are also in seclusion at Birkhall, a 53,000 acre estate. They also have a skeleton staff on hand and are not seeing their children or grandchildren.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying quiet at their Norfolk estate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are with their baby Archie in Canada.