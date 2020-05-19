Report: Rooney Mara Is Pregnant With Joaquin Phoenix’s Baby

PRPhotos.com

Rooney Mara and her Oscar-winning beau Joaquin Phoenix are expecting a child together, Page Six reports. The private pair have been keeping an even lower profile than usual, quarantining together in L.A.

Sources tell Page Six that Mara has been attempting to disguise her baby bump, but at about six months along, it’s getting harder. The 35-year-old Mara and 45-year-old Phoenix met on the set of Spike Jonze’s her, and then began dating on the set of Mary Magdalene, where Phoenix starred as Jesus and she starred as Mary Magdalene.

He told Vanity Fair in October, 2019 that he thought Mara “despised” him. “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix explained. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

The pair got engaged in July of 2019.