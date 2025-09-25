Report Says Next James Bond Will Be Unknown British Actor In Late 20s Or Early 30s

Getty Images

Director Denis Villeneuve will search for an unknown British actor to play the next James Bond, according to a report from Deadline. The acclaimed filmmaker will begin casting after completing production on Dune: Part Three with Timothée Chalamet. Sources told Deadline that producers want a “fresh face” male actor from the United Kingdom, likely in his late 20s or early 30s. “Whoever it is, has to look like he could kill you with his bare hands in a trice. From the moment you see him, that has to be readily apparent,” a source said. Screenwriter Steven Knight is writing the script and may explore Bond’s origins as a British naval officer before MI6. Villeneuve was announced as Bond director in June, calling the franchise “sacred territory.” The film is expected to release in 2028 after filming in 2027. (Story URL)