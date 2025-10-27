Restaurant Manager Disputes Reports Of Britney Spears’ ‘Erratic’ Behavior During Recent Outing

Getty Images

Red O restaurant general manager Oliver Wynn defended Britney Spears after reports claimed the pop star acted “erratically” during an October 22nd dinner in Los Angeles. “I was there and attended to Britney and her friend. She was super chill and really nice,” Wynn said, calling the accounts not “fair, realistic or true.” Spears ordered a quesadilla and no alcohol during her hour-long visit, though another guest bought her wine. “She was not intoxicated,” Wynn said. The singer took photos with fans and “thanked the restaurant staff before she left.” A separate source explained paparazzi footage showing Spears swerving lanes afterward, saying “She was being followed by a bunch of cars, and their lights were really bright. She was a little overwhelmed and just wanted to get home.” The outing occurred one day after ex-husband Kevin Federline released his memoir expressing concern about Spears. (Story URL)