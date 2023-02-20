Richard Belzer Dies At 78

Richard Belzer, the actor and comedian most known for his role as John Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, passed away on Sunday (February 19th) at the age of 78.

Bill Scheft, Belzer’s longtime friend, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Bozouls, France. “He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘F— you, motherf—ker,'” Scheft told the outlet.

Belzer’s first film role was in The Groove Tube, and he appeared on Saturday Night Live during its early seasons. He made his first appearance as John Munch on Homicide in 1993 and ended up playing the detective on eight other series. He last appeared as Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2016.

Belzer’s Law & Order: SVU costars Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Ice-T took to social media on Sunday (February 19th) to honor the late actor.