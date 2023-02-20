Richard Gere Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia

PRPhotos.com

Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere was hospitalized with pneumonia over the weekend while vacationing in Mexico with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two sons. The family celebrated Silva’s 40th birthday on Thursday (February 16th).

Silva shared a photo of the pair walking with one of their sons to Instagram on Sunday (February 19th). “I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering,” she wrote. “he is felling much better today!”

She added, “The worst has already passed! Thank you all for your sweet messages we really appreciate them!”