Richard Lewis Says He ‘Disliked’ Larry David ‘Intensely’ When They First Met

Getty Images

Richard Lewis revealed in a recent interview with The Spectator that he was not a fan of Larry David when they first met. The two comedians are now good friends and star on Curb Your Enthusiasm together.

Lewis told the outlet he and David met at summer camp when they were 12 years old. “I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant,” he said. “When we played baseball I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way.”

The pair met again over a decade later and didn’t recognize each other at first. “I looked at his face and I said, ‘There’s something about you, man, that spooks me.’ Just saying that spooks everyone!” Lewis recalled. David replied, “‘You’re Richard Lewis!'” “‘You’re Larry David!’… I was yelling at him, he was yelling at me,” Lewis said.

While their characters on Curb Your Enthusiasm get in fights a lot, the Robin Hood: Men in Tights actor added, “In truth, he loves me and I’m his dearest friend … But it would be rare for him to go deep like that. I could blabber about how much I love the guy. In one of my favorite lines from ‘Curb,’ I told him that I cared about him and he said, ‘You’re a babbling brook of bullshit."”