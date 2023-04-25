Richard Lewis Shares Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Getty Images

Comedian Richard Lewis took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Announcing the news in a video, Lewis shared that he’s had “sort of a rocky time” over the last three years due to health issues.

“You know, the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'” he said in the video. “Here’s really what happened.”

Lewis continued, “Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared that he’s “finished with stand-up” now and is “just focusing on writing and acting.” He added, “I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”