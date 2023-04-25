Home » Entertainment » Richard Lewis Shares Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Richard Lewis Shares Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Comedian Richard Lewis took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Announcing the news in a video, Lewis shared that he’s had “sort of a rocky time” over the last three years due to health issues.

“You know, the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'” he said in the video. “Here’s really what happened.”

Lewis continued, “Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared that he’s “finished with stand-up” now and is “just focusing on writing and acting.” He added, “I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Related Articles

Kathy Griffin Shares ‘Complex PTSD’ Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis Shares Feelings Of ‘Sadness’ And ‘Grief’ On Bruce Willis’ Birthday
Sam Neill Reveals Stage Three Blood Cancer Diagnosis
Justin Bieber Updates Fans On His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Living With Parkinson’s Disease
Tyler Cameron Shares That He Only Had $200 When He Was Dating Gigi Hadid