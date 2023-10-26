Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson, Gabrielle Union + More!

PRPhotos.com

RICHARD ROUNDTREE DIES AT 81: Richard Roundtree, the actor best known for his role in the Shaft franchise, has died at the age of 81. According to Entertainment Tonight, Roundtree’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer. Stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Gabrielle Union, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all took to X on Tuesday (October 24th) to honor the late actor. "His passing leaves a deep hole not only in my heart, but I’m sure a lotta y’all’s, too," Jackson wrote. Union added, "Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him & our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories & laughs.”

DEVERY JACOBS SAYS ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ IS ‘PAINFUL, GRUELING, UNRELENTING AND UNNECESSARILY GRAPHIC:’ Devery Jacobs, the Indigenous actress known for her role as Elora on Reservation Dogs, took to X on Monday (October 23rd) to share her thoughts on Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese-directed pic based on the real-life murders of Osage people that took place in the 1920s. “Being Native, watching this movie was fucking hellfire,” Jacobs wrote. “Imagine the worst atrocities committed against [your] ancestors, then having to sit [through] a movie explicitly filled with them, with the only respite being 30 minute long scenes of murderous white guys talking about/planning the killings.”

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘MAESTRO:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Maestro, the biopic about West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein, on Wednesday (October 25th). The film stars Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman. Shot in both black-and-white and color film, it covers multiple decades of Bernstein’s life. Maestro is set to reach select theaters on November 22nd and will premiere on Netflix on December 20th.

TRACY SPIRIDAKOS TO LEAVE ‘CHICAGO P.D.’ AFTER SEASON 11: Variety reports that Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos is planning to leave the show after its 11th season. This comes one year after her onscreen husband, Jesse Lee Soffer, left the series after season 10. Spiridakos joined the NBC series during its fourth season and became a series regular during its fifth season. She has also appeared on the spinoffs Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and FBI.