Richard Wilkins Calls Out Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks for Coronavirus, They Get Released

Australian journalist Richard Wilkins says he has coronavirus just days after meeting with Rita Wilson. She and husband Tom Hanks were in quarantine in a hospital in Queensland, Australia after being diagnosed.

“I bet Tom and Rita feel bloody terrible,” Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said after confirming he contracted COVID-19.

He was told Sunday of his diagnosis. Hanks and Wilson shared their diagnosis publicly on Wednesday. Wilkin’s son, Christian Wilkins, a celebrity starring on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars is also being tested.

“We’re assuming this is from Rita, but it may not be. They’ve all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing,” Wilkins said, adding, “The ripple effect of this thing is enormous. I pray to God that nobody else has got it from me.”

OUT OF HOSPITAL

Hanks and Wilson, meanwhile, have left the hospital, People reports, after doctors determined they were no longer contagious.