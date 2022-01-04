Ricki Lake Marries Ross Burningham

PRPhotos.com

On Sunday (January 2nd), actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake announced that she and Ross Burningham tied the knot. The couple shared the news that they were engaged in February 2021.

In an Instagram post featuring three photos from the ceremony, Lake wrote, “We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!” Lake tagged the location of their wedding as “Home Sweet Home.”

In an interview with People following their engagement, Lake said “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives.” Burningham added, “Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”