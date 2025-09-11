Ricky Gervais Creates Adult Animated Series ‘Alley Cats’ For Netflix

Getty Images

Netflix will debut Ricky Gervais‘ new adult animated comedy Alley Cats in 2026. The Emmy and BAFTA winner behind After Life, Extras, and The Office created the six-part “slacker sitcom” about feral British cats from different backgrounds seeking friendship while discussing daily life. Gervais directs and voices a cat character, saying “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch.” His frequent collaborators Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley and Diane Morgan join the cast, along with Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. (Story URL)