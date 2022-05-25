Ricky Gervais’ Netflix Special Criticized For Anti-Trans Jokes

PRPhotos.com

People are not happy with Ricky Gervais or Netflix now that his comedy special SuperNature is available on the streaming platform. The British Office creator is in hot water for his transphobic remarks, with many calling for a boycott of the special and some cancelling their Netflix subscriptions outright.

In the special, Gervais says, “Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love them.”

He continues, “And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you f—king bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you f—king TERF wh—e?'”

Needless to say, Gervais is ruffling many feathers. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) tweeted on Tuesday (May 24th), “We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes.”

In a follow-up tweet, the organization called out Netflix for supporting comedians like Gervais and Dave Chappelle: “Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hate or violence’ is not allowed on their platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that. While Netflix is home to some groundbreaking LGBTQ shows, it refuses to enforce its own policy in comedy.”