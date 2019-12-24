Ricky Gervais Reacts to Outcry Over Transphobic Tweets

PRPhotos.com

Ricky Gervais posted multiple tweets that many deemed as transphobic ahead of his Golden Globes hosting gig. Fans weren’t really here for it.

In apparent response to J.K. Rowling‘s support of a British researcher fired after expressing anti-trans sentiment, he wrote: “Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough.”

When a follower asked him to be kind, he wrote: “Exactly. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonise an entire sex.”

Later, he tried to pass the tweets off as jokes. One person responded: “I’m glad you find such levity in this. However transphobia does REAL harm to REAL kids. Perhaps consider that?”

He responded: “I do. I also make jokes about AIDS, Cancer, Famine and The Holocaust. Those things do a bit of harm too. But jokes don't. Have a nice day.”

The debate between Gervais and fans raged all weekend, and then Gervais dove back in Monday.

Gervais tweeted: “It used to be considered reasonable to listen & try to understand both sides of an argument. But now, if opposing extremists are screaming at each other & you don’t agree 100% with either, you’re considered the enemy of both. It’s why many people are afraid to contribute at all.”