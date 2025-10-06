Ridley Scott Calls Modern Films ‘S—’, Says He Instead Rewatches His Own Movies

Getty Images

Director Ridley Scott criticized the current film industry during a British Film Institute talk Sunday, telling audiences that most contemporary movies are “sh-t.” Speaking with his son Luke Scott, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker said “The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally — millions. Not thousands, millions … and most of it is sh-t.” Scott blamed digital effects for masking poor storytelling, stating “I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first.” When asked about comfort films, Scott admitted “I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age.” He recently rewatched Black Hawk Down and wondered “How in the hell did I manage to do that?” Scott, 87, has recently finished The Dog Stars with Jacob Elordi and begun writing Gladiator III. (Story URL)