Rihanna Announces Baby No. 3 At The Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child, as she proudly revealed her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala. The couple, already parents to sons Riot and RZA, shared their excitement with reporters. A$AP Rocky, who co-chaired the Met Gala, expressed their joy, saying, “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.” Rihanna previously revealed her pregnancy with son Riot during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show. (COS)