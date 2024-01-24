Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Tristan Thompson + More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA TELLS NATALIE PORTMAN SHE’S ‘ONE OF THE HOTTEST B—CHES IN HOLLYWOOD FOREVER:’ Rihanna and Natalie Portman gushed over one another while meeting at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 22nd). "Excuse me, can I interrupt you? I love you," Portman says to Rihanna in a video making the rounds on social media. Rihanna tells the Closer actor, "You are one of the hottest b—ches in Hollywood forever. You give the most innocent look, and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'" Portman replied, "Excuse me? I'm going to faint. I'm gonna blackout. I love you and I listen to you all the time and I just, you're such a queen, thank you!" Glenn Close was also ecstatic about meeting Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week. “Meeting this QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri,” the Fatal Attraction actor captioned a photo shared to Instagram on Monday (January 22nd).

TRISTAN THOMPSON IS SUSPENDED FOR 25 GAMES AFTER VIOLATING NBA DRUG RULES: According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the NBA has suspended Tristan Thompson for violating the league’s anti-drug program. The Kardashians star, who plays on the Cleveland Cavaliers, will sit out on 25 games without pay. Thompson tested positive for two banned substances: Ibutamoren and Ligandrol.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MAKE SURPRISE RED-CARPET APPEARANCE: People reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday (January 23rd). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands while walking the red carpet together. The film is set to hit theaters on February 14th.

NIA LONG TO RECEIVE $32,000 EACH MONTH IN CHILD SUPPORT FROM IME UDOKA: People reports that Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s child custody battle has been settled. The Friday actor will have sole physical custody of their 12-year-old son, Kez, while the NBA coach will have reasonable visitation rights. He will also pay The Best Man actor $32,000 each month in child support payments. The former couple ended their 13-year-long relationship in December of 2022.