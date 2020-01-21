Home » Entertainment » Rob Lowe Offends Sports Fans Everywhere With His Hat

Rob Lowe Offends Sports Fans Everywhere With His Hat

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

On Sunday night, Rob Lowe attended the San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers game in a bid to fight for a spot at the Super Bowl. (San Fran won 37-20). But on Twitter, all eyes were on Lowe, and his hat.

Lowe opted for a hat bearing the NFL shield logo. For many, this was the height of outrage, as pre-Super Bowl games are seen as the time to pick a side, any side, and wear their pride in said side in the form of hats, shirts, pins, banners and other ephemera.

Lowe was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, then raised in Dayton, Ohio, then moved to Malibu. He is a known Indianapolis Colts fan, so no technical connection to anyone playing, but that didn’t stop Twitter from raking him over the coals.

Said one wit: “Rob Lowe loves all 32 teams equally”.

Another observed: “Full list of people who own generic NFL caps: 1. Roger Goodell 2. Referees 3. Rob Lowe”.

Lowe himself saw his name trending and rejoined: “I didn’t expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game!”

Related Articles

NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Toronto Blowup With Kenya Moore
Twitter Reacts to Vince Vaughn’s Tete-a-Tete With Trump
Gwyneth Paltrow Excited To Twin With Zendaya, Forgets They Starred in Spider-Man Together
R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Reunites With Family
Will Smith Admits He Was Insecure About Jada’s Relationship With Tupac
Antonio Brown Goes Live During Another Dispute With His Baby Mama