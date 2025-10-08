Rob Lowe Returns To NBC In Secret Service Drama ‘The Detail’

Getty Images

Rob Lowe will star in NBC’s new drama series The Detail, focusing on elite Secret Service agents protecting the president. Creator Jennifer Yee McDevitt developed the show, which follows agents balancing personal lives with professional duties while defending against threats. The show marks Lowe’s broadcast TV comeback after his five-season run on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star ended in February. Additionally, he has the sitcom The Ram in development at ABC, described as a workplace romantic comedy where he plays a sports talk show host. Lowe currently hosts Fox’s The Floor game show and his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe. (Story URL)