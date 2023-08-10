Home » Entertainment » Rob Lowe Says He ‘Felt Very Undervalued’ On ‘The West Wing’

Rob Lowe Says He ‘Felt Very Undervalued’ On ‘The West Wing’

Posted on

Rob Lowe opened up about his time on The West Wing on Wednesday’s (August 9th) episode of the Podcrushed podcast. The Parks and Recreation star said he “felt very undervalued” in the role of Sam Seaborn on the first four seasons of the show.

“I felt very undervalued,” Lowe said. “It happens in any workplace. You can be in an environment where people sandbag you, wanna see you fail, don’t appreciate you — whatever it is.”

He added, “I did not have a good experience and tried to make it work and tried to make it work and tried to make it work.” Eventually, Lowe shared that he just had to walk away from it, despite the show’s popularity.

