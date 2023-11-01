Home » Entertainment » Robert De Niro Admits That He ‘Berated’ His Ex-Assistant

Robert De Niro Admits That He ‘Berated’ His Ex-Assistant

Robert De Niro took the stand at a New York City federal courthouse on Tuesday (October 31st) in a civil trial involving his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor raised his voice on multiple occasions while providing his testimony, according to People.

“Yeah, fine, I berated her,” De Niro admitted. He also revealed that he might have called Robinson “petulant,” “snippy” and a “f——g spoiled brat.”

However, the Goodfellas actor made a distinction when it came to accusations that he yelled at Robinson. “I’ve raised my voice,” he said. “I don’t yell. You wanna dispute that? That’s one thing I don’t do.”

Robinson also accused the Meet the Fockers actor of asking her to scratch his back and urinating while he was on the phone with her.

In 2019, De Niro’s company filed a $6 million lawsuit against Robinson after she left the company, accusing her of binge-watching Netflix shows while working and charging personal items to the company credit card, such as groceries.

Robinson filed a $12-million countersuit claiming that the company violated the New York City Human Rights Law and gave her "stereotypically female job duties that were inconsistent with her job title."

