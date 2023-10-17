Robert De Niro Says Tiffany Chen Does All ‘The Heavy Lifting’ When It Comes To Their Baby

PRPhotos.com

Robert De Niro is giving credit where credit is due regarding his six-month-old daughter Gia, whom he welcomed to the world earlier this year with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Having children "doesn't get easier," the 80-year-old actor told The Guardian in an interview published Monday (October 16th). "It is what it is. It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

De Niro has six other children, whose ages range from 11 to 51. When asked what he likes most about being a father, the Goodfellas actor said, "All of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different."