Robert De Niro Tears Up While Speaking About His New Baby

Robert De Niro is grateful for the nine-month-old baby he shares with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The pair welcomed their daughter, Gia, in May of last year.

"I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great," De Niro told AARP Magazine in an interview published Thursday (January 25th). "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that, just goes away when I look at her." The Taxi Driver actor got choked up and called this moment “wondrous.”

"She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in," he added. “I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it. Enjoy her."