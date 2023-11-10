Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Matthew Perry + More!

PRPhotos.com

ROBERT DE NIRO’S COMPANY IS ORDERED TO PAY FORMER ASSISTANT $1.2 MILLION: AP News reports that a jury awarded Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, $1.2 million on Thursday (November 9th) in a gender discrimination lawsuit in New York City. The Goodfellas actor was not found personally liable, but his company, Canal Productions, must make two payments of $632,142 to Robinson. De Niro’s attorney called the verdict “a great victory for Mr. De Niro” because he is “absolved … He is not liable for anything that was charged against him at all. There’s a modest award against the company. But, you know, they were looking for $12 million.”

ZAC EFRON SAYS HE WOULD BE ‘HONORED’ TO PLAY MATTHEW PERRY IN A BIOPIC: Matthew Perry revealed before his death at the age of 54 last month that he would want his 17 Again costar Zac Efron to play him in a future biopic. Efron spoke with People on Wednesday (November 8th) about the possibility. "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it," he said. The Iron Claw actor added that he is “devastated” by Perry’s loss. "He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," Efron said. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

‘DEADPOOL 3’ TO RESUME FILMING BEFORE THANKSGIVING FOLLOWING THE END OF SAG-AFTRA STRIKE: Variety reports that Deadpool 3 will begin production again before Thanksgiving, now that the actors strike has ended. Ryan Reynolds shared on social media Thursday (November 9th) that fans can expect the film in the summer of 2024.

MIKE WHITE SAYS SEASON THREE OF ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ WILL BE ‘SUPERSIZED:’ The White Lotus creator Mike White is teasing fans about the show’s third season, which will be set in Thailand. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” he told Entertainment Weekly recently. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”