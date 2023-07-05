Robert De Niro’s ‘Beloved Grandson’ Leandro Dies At 19

PRPhotos.com

Robert De Niro is mourning the loss of his grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez. The 19-year-old is believed to have died due to a drug overdose.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the Goodfellas actor said in a statement. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

De Niro’s daughter Drena took to Instagram on Monday (July 3rd) to honor her late son. “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote alongside a photo of Leandro.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” Drena added.