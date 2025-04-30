Home » Entertainment » Robert De Niro’s Daughter Airyn Comes Out As Transgender

Robert De Niro’s Daughter Airyn Comes Out As Transgender

Airyn De Niro recently opened up about her transgender journey, highlighting her personal struggles with identity and acceptance. Born in 1995 to Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, Airyn shared her experience of navigating tabloid intrusion and societal pressures while striving for authenticity. “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she said. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.” Transitioning from identifying as gay to embracing her identity as a Black trans woman, she emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and representation for marginalized communities. “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” she continued. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Robert De Niro said in a statement to Variety yesterday: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is? I love all my children.” (EW)

