Robert LuPone, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon + More!

ROBERT LUPONE DIES AT 76: People reports that Sopranos actor Robert LuPone died on Saturday (August 27th) at the age of 76, after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. MCC Theater, which LuPone cofounded, confirmed the news via Instagram. LuPone played Tony Soprano's neighbor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos. He also appeared on Sex and the City, Guiding Light, and All My Children. MCC Theater cofounders Bernard Telsey and Will Cantler wrote of the late actor, “Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls. He was our best friend.”

NEW DOLLY PARTON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL IN THE WORKS: E! News reports that a new Dolly Parton Christmas special was announced by NBC on Monday (August 29th), titled Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. The TV event will feature Parton in the lead role alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. Guest stars include Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams. Fallon took to Instagram on Monday (August 29th) to share behind-the-scenes snapshots. “I never need an excuse to go hang out with @dollyparton and eat some Tennessee BBQ, but this trip was extra special. I’m so excited to kick off the holidays at Dollywood for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – this holiday season on @nbc,” he captioned the post.

MICHELLE YEOH TO RECEIVE INAUGURAL TIFF GROUNDBREAKER AWARD: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh is set to receive the inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards on September 11th. The award will annually honor “a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Roku dropped the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Monday (August 29th). See Daniel Radcliffe transform into the comedic singer. Radcliffe previously told the publication, “The absolutely 100 percent true story of Al's life.”