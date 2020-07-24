Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seem To Be on the ‘Fast Track’

Instructions: A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. all interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. most flood deaths occur in vehicles. be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Message Summary: The national weather service in tucson has issued a

* flood warning for...

North central pima county in southeastern arizona...

* until 215 am mst.

* at 818 pm mst, gauge reports on the brawley wash at highway 86 indicate flooding is ongoing due to earlier heavy rain from thunderstorms near the baboquivari mountains. Flooding is possible in the quinlin trail area just north of highway 86. Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Mainly rural areas along the brawley wash north of highway 86. This includes the following streams and drainages...

Brawley wash. Additional areas impacted are expected to be along mile wide rd at the brawley wash.