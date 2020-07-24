Home » Entertainment » Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seem To Be on the ‘Fast Track’

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seem To Be on the ‘Fast Track’

PRPhotos.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are still going strong while quarantining together in London, People reports. The new couple was first linked in July of 2018. Since then, the pair have bonded during lockdown. 

The insider said: “They are very loved-up. They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with F.K.A. Twigs in 2017. Waterhouse was previously linked to Darren Aronofsky and Bradley Cooper

