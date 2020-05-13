Robert Pattinson Talks Batman, Gross Eating Habits During Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

Robert Pattinson covers the June/July issue of GQ and inside, he opens up about his new role in The Batman and his bizarre eating habits as he quarantines in a London Airbnb.

BATMAN

On why he went for the iconic role: “I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening? And then also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that. There's so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It's different from when you're doing a part and there's a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it's, I don't know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”

TIME

Once he went into quarantine, he says he lost sense of time: “I almost immediately totally lost all sense of time. It’s a complaint which a lot of people have about me. This total… I don’t have a sense of time. I think something two years ago could actually be a week ago. It’s definitely been a complaint about my personality.”

EATING

Feeding himself is a struggle, as he was used to depending on studios and restaurants to feed him pre-COVID.

Pattinson says: “Yesterday I was just googling, I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta. Put it in a bowl and microwave it. That is how to microwave pasta. And also it really, really isn't a thing. It's really actually quite revolting. But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste disgusting?”

He’s also eating “out of cans and stuff. I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can…it is weird, but my preferences are…just sort of eat like a wild animal. Like, out of a trash can.”

During the FaceTime interview with GQ, he attempted to make a meal out of microwave pasta, sliced cheese, sugar, a burger bun and cornflakes, but set fire to his latex glove and causing the pasta to explode.