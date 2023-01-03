Robin Roberts, Amber Laign, Angela Bassett + More!

ROBIN ROBERTS AND AMBER LAIGN TO MARRY IN 2023: On Monday’s (January 2nd) episode of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts shared that she and her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, are going to get hitched in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” she said. Roberts added that the pair “talked about” marriage in the past but decided to “put it off” once Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. The Plant Juice Oils founder finished radiation therapy in 2022.

ANGELA BASSETT’S SON APOLOGIZES FOR PRETENDING MICHAEL B. JORDAN DIED: Angela Bassett’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, issued an apology on Instagram Monday (January 2nd) for participating in a TikTok trend in which one falsely claims a celebrity has died and films another person’s reaction to the news. Vance told his parents that Bassett’s Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan died. “I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Vance said in a video. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications of this of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

IRELAND BALDWIN IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST CHILD: Ireland Baldwin is expecting her first child! The model shared the news to Instagram on Saturday (December 31st), in a joint post with her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC. Sharing a snapshot of her sonogram, she wrote, “Happy New Year,” adding a red heart emoji.

BRODY JENNER AND TIA BLANCO ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD: Brody Jenner couldn’t be more excited to be a parent. On Sunday (January 1st), The Hills star shared a video of his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, at an ultrasound appointment during which the couple listened to the baby’s heartbeat. In a joint post, they wrote, “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way … Happy new year!”