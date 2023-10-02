Robin Williams, Ike Barinholtz, Martin Scorsese + More!

Getty Images

ZELDA WILLIAMS CALLS THE USE OF AI TO RECREATE HER FATHER’S VOICE ‘DISTURBING:’ Zelda Williams is speaking out against the use of artificial intelligence with regard to her late father, Robin Williams. “I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” the House of D actress wrote on her Instagram stories Sunday (October 1st). “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real.” She added, “I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance.”

GAVIN NEWSOM VETOES BILL GIVING WGA AND SAG-AFTRA MEMBERS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: Deadline reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have allowed striking members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA to become eligible for unemployment in the state. Citing financial reasons for his decision, Newsom said, “Any expansion of eligibility for UI benefits could increase California’s outstanding federal UI debt projected to be nearly $20 billion by the end of the year.” In response, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of the California Labor Federation said, “At a time when public support of unions and strikes is at an all-time high, this veto is out of step with American values.” Currently, striking workers in New York and New Jersey are eligible for unemployment benefits.

IKE BARINHOLTZ JOKINGLY APOLOGIZES TO STUDIOS FOR PICKETING: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ike Barinholtz joked with studio executives about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles Saturday night (September 30th). “This is one of the first events in town where we are celebrating post the end of the writers strike,” the Mindy Project actor told the audience at the event. “As a proud WGA member, I just want to say I see a lot of folks in this room who work at studios and streamers, and I just would like to take this opportunity to apologize to you guys for picketing. It was a joke, just a big goof, and in the coming weeks and months when I’m pitching TV shows and movies, just remember that tonight I apologized.”

MARTIN SCORSESE SAYS HE DOESN’T LIKE THE ‘INDIE FILM’ LABEL: IndieWire reports that, during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon in New York City last week, Martin Scorsese shared that he doesn’t like the term “indie film” because theaters are less likely to show movies with this label. “The thing about it is, it would be great to see not only blockbusters on a big screen, franchises on a big screen, but also what they consider now ‘indie films.’ I don’t like that title,” the Goodfellas director said. “I think that categorizes, pigeonholes. I think they’re films for everyone, and I would love to see a support from theaters, particularly, which would make it possible for people to want to come to a theater to see a film that isn’t necessarily a blockbuster that needs a giant screen.”