Roku Launches Howdy, A $2.99 Monthly Streaming Service

Getty Images

Roku is expanding its streaming offerings with the launch of a new ad-free subscription service called Howdy. Priced at $2.99 per month, Howdy aims to provide a more affordable alternative to premium ad-free streaming platforms. The service will launch on Tuesday in the United States with a library of nearly 10,000 hours of content from partners including Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise, as well as select Roku Original titles. Initial titles in the Howdy lineup include popular films like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Blind Side, and comedy series like Weeds and Kids in the Hall. Howdy will join Roku’s existing Roku Channel, which features ad-supported content, and its Roku Originals programming. The Roku Channel was the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in June, according to the Nielsen Gauge. (THR)