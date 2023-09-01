Ron Cephas Jones, Taylor Russell, Nick Cannon + More!

RON CEPHAS JONES’ DAUGHTER HONORS HIM ON INSTAGRAM: Jasmine Cephas Jones paid tribute to her late father, Ron Cephas Jones, on Instagram Wednesday (August 30th), sharing a collection of throwback photos and videos of herself with the This Is Us actor. “Grief. This one is a battle. I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice,” she wrote in the caption. “You listened… you REALLY listened to me. You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father.” Ron passed away on August 19th at the age of 66 due to a longstanding pulmonary issue.

TAYLOR RUSSELL SAYS ‘LOVE’ IS HER FAVORITE ‘DRUG’ AMID RUMORED ROMANCE WITH HARRY STYLES: Bones and All actress Taylor Russell opened up to The Face about how love “feels like a drug,” amid the reports that she and Harry Styles are dating. “In life, what’s my favorite drug? Does love count?” she asked the outlet. “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’” The Escape Room actress added, “That feels like [a drug], especially when you’re not in love all the time … I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely.”

NICK CANNON’S BROTHER USES GOOGLE TO REMEMBER THE NAMES OF HIS 12 NIECES AND NEPHEWS: Nick Cannon’s brother, Gabriel Cannon, admitted to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday (August 29th) that he uses Google to remember the names of his brother’s 12 children. “I haven’t met them [all yet], but did y’all see what happened with him?” the Claim to Fame star said. “He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.” When asked if he had a note on his phone to keep track of all the kids’ names, Gabriel said, “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

CHARLIZE THERON IS ‘STILL RECOVERING’ FROM THE THIN EYEBROWS OF THE ‘90S: While reflecting on all her looks over the years, Charlize Theron told InStyle in a recent interview that she has one regret. "Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s,” the Bombshell actress said. "I'm still recovering from that.”