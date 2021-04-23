Home » Entertainment » Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Domestic Violence

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 22nd) for domestic violence.

E! News reports that he was booked at 4:15 p.m. PST on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. He remains behind bars.

His attorney reportedly told the outlet, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

The 35-year-old actor is currently on probation from a separate domestic dispute with former girlfriend Jen Harley.

In May of last year, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

The plea deal gave him 36 months of probation.

Related Articles

Scott Disick Professes His Love For Kourtney Kardashian
Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Sentenced For Domestic Abuse
Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage
Scott Rudin Apologizes, Steps Aside for Bullying Behavior
Federal Judge Grants Approval To Move R. Kelly To NYC For Sex Trafficking Trial
Bobby Brown Thinks Nick Gordon Is To Blame For Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths