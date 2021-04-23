Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Domestic Violence

PRPhotos.com

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 22nd) for domestic violence.

E! News reports that he was booked at 4:15 p.m. PST on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. He remains behind bars.

His attorney reportedly told the outlet, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

The 35-year-old actor is currently on probation from a separate domestic dispute with former girlfriend Jen Harley.

In May of last year, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

The plea deal gave him 36 months of probation.