Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Restraining Order Against Jen Harley

The relationship between Jersey Shore stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley continues to be fraught with violence. According to Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, the 34-year-old alleges that his estranged girlfriend entered his home Saturday night and “viciously” attacked him. He has been granted an emergency restraining order.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him,” Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement. “Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer. Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

According to TMZ, Harley attacked him with eyeliner she found in the trash, using it to try to poke him in the eye. He reportedly had cuts and bruising on his face and swelling under his right eye after the incident.

The pair share Ariana, 1, and have been struggling to co-parent amid allegations on both sides of abuse. In October, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence against Harley.