Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health.

The MTV reality star made the announcement on Instagram Thursday (Mary 13th), writing in his Story, "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on April 22nd on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. At the time, he was on probation from a separate domestic dispute with former girlfriend Jen Harley.

L.A. City Attorney's office announced they will not be seeking charges against the 35-year-old star in his domestic violence case but authorities have filed a probation violation.