Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Speaks Out After Arrest

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is speaking out after being arrested for allegedly attacking a partner. He is on probation for attacking his ex Jen Harley, with whom he shares a daughter.

In a post on his Instagram Story Monday, the Jersey Shore star, 35, said he's “grateful for all of my real friends.”

“I take all experiences as lessons,” he continued. “You learn who really cares about you when your sic down and out and than sic you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

“Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me,” he added.

He was released on jail with $100K in bail.

On Monday, his girlfriend Saffire Matos also addressed the news on her Instagram Story, asking fans for “privacy.”

“Ronnie and I are fine,” she began. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts.”